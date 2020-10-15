Looks Like Brad Pitt And Angeline Jolie's Next Big Court Battle Will Be About The Holidays

Leave a Comment
Celebrity couples have enthralled the public for decades, along with the numerous divorces and separations that have followed. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie know this all too well, with very public breakups with Jennifer Aniston and Billy Bob Thornton before eventually meeting and falling in love themselves. Pitt and Jolie separated back in 2016, and the public has ben following their legal battle. And the latest update from the court indicates that upcoming Holidays are the next battle of these proceedings.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became a couple shortly after working together on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with Brangelina making headlines in decade and change since. The two actors formed a large family in their years together, raising six children together. Their long divorce proceedings are at least partly about custody over the kids, and now it looks like the upcoming Holiday season has become the focus for now.
This latest update comes to us from Us Weekly, which reports that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will appear in court in November to discus custody over their children during the holidays. Pitt was reportedly set to have holiday visitation ahead of the custody battle going to trial. But we'll have to see how the judge ultimately decides where the family will be located the December month.
According to the same report, Brad Pitt is hoping for an even 50/50 split of custody after the holidays are over. But Angelina Jolie reportedly isn't too keen to this idea, especially as she wants the children to be based and schooled outside of Los Angeles. Considering how often Pitt is needed in the city due to his busy career as an actor, it makes sense that the divorce proceedings would eventually land the former couple in court.
The public has been closely following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce proceedings, which began back in 2016. But the battle for custody has really heated up this year, as the two Oscar winners appear in court in hopes of winning their ongoing custody of their children. While their oldest son Maddox is technically legal age to be considered an adult, the rest of the family's fate will be decided court.
For his part, Brad Pitt has seemingly found a new girlfriend in the years since splitting from Angelina Jolie. Pitt is currently dating model Nicole Poturalski, with the two photographed together a number of times in the past few months. With the public eye on Jolie and Pitt's legal battle, folks on social media recently combed through Poturalski's social media, believing she was throwing shade at Jolie.
Only time will tell how the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ultimately shakes out, but each actor's legal team has admonished the other's strategies in court. Jolie has even called for the judge's removal, so there's no telling if that'll affect the upcoming judgement. We'll just have to wait and see as this personal issue is revealed to the public.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.