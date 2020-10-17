No Big Deal, Just Beyoncé Sending Nicki Minaj The Perfect Mom Note After Birth Of Her First Son

Leave a Comment
Was any baby really born if it wasn’t blessed by Beyoncé first? Nicki Minaj is a brand new mother. She gave birth to a son (viral baby name pending) on September 30, but the hip-hop singer just made it official by sharing a series of sweet messages she received from celebrities, including Queen Bey.
The rapper took to Instagram to post her first personal message since giving birth, sharing the love her baby boy has received in the past month and thanking her fans. Check it out:
This is so sweet! It looks like Beyoncé sent Nicki Minaj’s son a teddy bear and who knows what else to celebrate her first child. The note was addressed to Nicki’s legal name “Onika,” and it said the following words:
Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.
I guess when you see “B” and you’re Nicki Minaj, you just know it's from Beyoncé right away. Minaj shared the note along with one from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who kept it short and sweet with “Congrats! We love you!” She also shared messages from fashion designer Riccardo Tisci and model Winnie Harlow.
Nicki Minaj had her son in Los Angeles with her husband Kenneth Petty, who announced they were expected in July. Just two months ago, the “Super Bass” singer paired the announcement with photos of herself pregnant. Check it out:
Kenneth Petty is a childhood friend of Nicki’s who she began dating after her fall-out with Meek Mill. Her and Petty filed for their marriage license in August 2019 and officially became married in October of last year. The rapper has only been a mother for a couple weeks, but it’s nice to receive a cute update that she’s receiving love from her famous friends.
Beyoncé was featured on Nicki Minaj’s 2015 song “Feeling Myself” after Minaj was previously featured on Queen Bey’s “Flawless Remix” on her self-titled album BEYONCE. The pair must be keeping in touch, and since Beyoncé has three children with Jay-Z, the singer and actress has been open about motherhood in her music.
Through her Homecoming documentary about her landmark Coachella set and with the recent release of Black Is King, a visual representation of the album Beyoncé made in inspiration of the live-action The Lion King.
Nicki Minaj also released a new remix to her song "Whole Lotta Choppas” on Friday, where she lovingly called out Drake’s son by saying “To be honest, I hope one day we do a playdate with Adonis." Drake responded by posting the song and agreeing that their boys will set up a playdate “soon.” It sounds like Nicki Minaj’s first child has entered the world with a lot of love by his side.