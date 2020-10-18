Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Nicolas Cage Could Have Been Fantastic Four’s Doctor Doom, And His Look Would Have Been Wild

Nicolas Cage in Dying of the Light

In the days before the MCU, the Fantastic Four movies were among the Marvel productions that were getting off the ground, and the filmmakers originally wanted to cast Nicolas Cage to play the villainous Doctor Doom. Of course, that never ended up happening but, if it did, his look would have been pretty wild and much different than what we got.

Reportedly, before Julian McMahon snagged the role of Doctor Victor Von Doom, the studio was considering making Fantastic Four significantly darker and had even drawn up Doctor Doom in the likeness of Marilyn Manson. That’s how Nicolas Cage came into the picture for a hot second. Now, some of this concept art has landed on social media. Check it out:

Wow, that’s certainly a different look. While I personally like the idea of casting Nicolas Cage to play Doctor Doom, I have mixed feelings about this concept art. It’s a big departure from his well-known look in the comics and likely would have ruffled a few feathers.

Nicolas Cage himself has gone on record, revealing what supervillains he would like to play if he were ever given the opportunity. If he had to pick, he said he’d go for either DC’s The Joker or Marvel’s Doctor Doom. Still, he admitted that he didn’t like that Doctor Doom wore the mask. Well, since Cage is for it, let’s make this happen.

Though Nicolas Cage once again missed his opportunity to play Doctor Doom in Josh Trank’s panned reboot, there’s another possible opportunity to make his Doctor Doom a reality. Marvel has plans to introduce the First Family into the MCU at some point, and Nicolas Cage could bring a truly wild and terrifying Doctor Doom into the picture.

One slight issue that might arise from this casting is that Nicolas Cage has played another Marvel character in Ghost Rider. But that didn’t stop Chris Evans from hopping over to play Captain America after playing the Human Torch. So Cage's former Marvel credits really shouldn’t get in the way of this happening, especially since the Ghost Rider films weren't particularly beloved by most fans.

This isn’t the first time Nicolas Cage has been attached to a superhero movie role that he lost out on, either. He had famously been in the running to play Superman in Tim Burton's Superman Lives. Of course, that movie never ended up getting made.

All things considered, the chances of Nicolas Cage being cast as Doctor Doom in the MCU Fantastic Four are pretty slim. Still, if they decided to play that kind of a wild card, it would be a pretty cool homage to 2005's Fantastic Four movie and give the heroes the truly eccentric and crazy villain they need. For more movie news, stay tuned to CinemaBlend.

Up Next

5 Things Marvel Needs For Its Fantastic Four Movie More Than John Krasinski
More From This Author
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Cast Its First New Star news 2d Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Cast Its First New Star Adam Holmes
How Long Until Thor: Love And Thunder Actually Starts Filming? Here's What We Know news 3d How Long Until Thor: Love And Thunder Actually Starts Filming? Here's What We Know Adam Holmes
5 Marvel Characters Emily Blunt Would Be Perfect To Play news 3d 5 Marvel Characters Emily Blunt Would Be Perfect To Play Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Bloodshot Mar 13, 2020 Bloodshot 4
The Batman Oct 1, 2021 The Batman Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Dec 18, 2020 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Alien's Ellen Ripley And 8 Other Horror Movie Heroines Who Kicked Ass TBD Alien's Ellen Ripley And 8 Other Horror Movie Heroines Who Kicked Ass Rating TBD
Miley Cyrus Reveals How Her Dog Got Electrocuted When She Was On The Voice TBD Miley Cyrus Reveals How Her Dog Got Electrocuted When She Was On The Voice Rating TBD
Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Have Reunited And Rekindled Their Bromance For A Good Cause TBD Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Have Reunited And Rekindled Their Bromance For A Good Cause Rating TBD
The Best Val Kilmer Movies, Ranked TBD The Best Val Kilmer Movies, Ranked Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance: David Murphey's Ex Lana Has A Cameo, And We Have Questions TBD 90 Day Fiance: David Murphey's Ex Lana Has A Cameo, And We Have Questions Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information