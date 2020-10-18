Nicolas Cage Could Have Been Fantastic Four’s Doctor Doom, And His Look Would Have Been Wild

View this post on Instagram

Back before Julian McMahon took over the role, Nicholas Cage had been cast as DOCTOR DOOM for 2005’s FANTASTIC 4. The production team decided to approach Cage after a concept artist used the likeness of singer Marilyn Manson for some of their pieces. At the time, the project was considerably darker & Doom’s look was definitely walking a line between PG13 & R (as seen in these production maquette’s of his skinless, bio-metal arms). This obviously never panned out but it’s interesting nonetheless. #NicholasCage #Fantastic4 #FantasticFour