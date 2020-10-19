Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Huge Horror Film Giveaway

Official Rules: Just submit your information above. The sweepstakes ends at 12:00 pm CT on October 26th, 2020. The winner is chosen at random and will be notified via email. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!