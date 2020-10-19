Comments

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Huge Horror Film Giveaway

Trick or treat yourself this Halloween with this huge horror movie collection! One winner will win the entire collection. The giveaway ends on October 26th at 12:00 p.m. CT. Complete the form below for your chance to win all of these films:

  • Hellraiser 4 Movie Collection Blu-ray
  • Scream 3 Movie Collection Blu-ray
  • Children of the Corn 4 Movie Collection Blu-ray
  • Halloween 3 Movie Collection Blu-ray
  • Stephen King 5 Movie Collection Blu-ray
  • Shutter Island 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack
  • The Haunting Blu-ray
  • Friday the 13th Uncut Blu-ray

Official Rules: Just submit your information above. The sweepstakes ends at 12:00 pm CT on October 26th, 2020. The winner is chosen at random and will be notified via email. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

