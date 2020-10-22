John Boyega Goes Into Detail About 'Dope' Star Wars Plot Colin Trevorrow Reportedly Had In Mind

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's almost hard to believe it, but the Skywalker Saga ended nearly a year ago. J.J. Abrams was tasked with crafting an appropriate ending with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but Episode IX was originally going to be directed by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow. The movie's script was leaked, revealing a wildly different vision for the blockbuster than what we saw in theaters. And now Finn actor John Boyega has addressed one of those plot points.
John Boyega made his Star Wars debut in The Force Awakens, as a stormtrooper turned reluctant rebel. Since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, the 28 year-old actor has been open about his experience in the franchise. And now he's addressed a piece of concept art from Colin Trevorrow's movie Episode IX that featured Finn leading a group of Resistance soldiers. As he explained,
I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down.
FOMO alert. It looks like the scrapped plot points for Finn in Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars movie would have included some epic scenes for Finn. And while John Boyega's character still got action in The Rise of Skywalker's theatrical cut, even the actor himself wishes he could have seen those concepts play out on the big screen.
John Boyega's comments to Yahoo are sure to inspire more fan theories and art, based on Colin Trevorrow's scrapped Star Wars script. The filmmaker had some bold narrative choices in mind, and reportedly left the project over creative differences. Instead J.J. Abrams returned to finish the trilogy he began with The Force Awakens, complete with a brand new script.
The Skywalker Saga is currently available in its entirety on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In the above quote, John Boyega specifically mentions a piece of Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX concept art that previously went viral. As the actor confirmed, the sequence would have eventually seen Finn convince Stormtroopers to take off their helmets and stop fighting for the First Order. You can check out the image below.
When Colin Trevorrow departed Episode IX, so went the majority of his ideas for the movie. While the director was still given a credit for contributing to The Rise of Skywalker's story, it was an entirely different story altogether. This was especially true for Finn, who didn't get the epic moment pictured above.
John Boyega himself has expressed his disappointment in where Finn ultimately went as character following his debut in The Force Awakens. The Star Wars alum believes he was pushed to the sideline throughout the two movies that followed, including The Rise of Skywalker. One has to wonder how this might have changed if Colin Trevorrow stuck around to bring his vision for Episode IX to life.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as more details come to light. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.