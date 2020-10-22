John Boyega Goes Into Detail About 'Dope' Star Wars Plot Colin Trevorrow Reportedly Had In Mind

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's almost hard to believe it, but the Skywalker Saga ended nearly a year ago. J.J. Abrams was tasked with crafting an appropriate ending with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but Episode IX was originally going to be directed by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow. The movie's script was leaked, revealing a wildly different vision for the blockbuster than what we saw in theaters. And now Finn actor John Boyega has addressed one of those plot points.