Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Goes Topless In New Artsy Instagram Looks

Lily-Rose Depp in The King screenshot on Netflix

Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter and an actress in her own right, has grown a steady following on Instagram thanks to fun, flirty and sometimes artsy images. She recently took one of the latter, posing in an artsy topless image featuring some cool background art and a carefully placed towel.

The actress took to social media this week to share the image via her Instagram Stories, shouting out to Walker Bunting, who had taken the photograph and whom Lily-Rose Depp also referred to as her “Prince Charming.”

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Depp

It wasn’t the only photo the photographer had taken of Ms. Depp either, as he also posted a few images to his own social media feed from the photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram

Missing my favorite storybook character????

A post shared by Thin White Duke (@walkerbunting) on

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time the 21-year-old actress and Instagram model has gone topless. Back in 2018, when she was still a teenager, she was a part of an artsy photoshoot for the cover of V Magazine, often known for its provocative body-related photos.

Lily-Rose Depp also made headlines in recent years for a brief weekend fling she had with Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, whom she met on the set of the Netflix movie The King in 2018. The actor actually recently touched on the embarrassing nature of the photos in an interview, noting they had not been conceived as a publicity stunt, as some had claimed at the time. Chalamet spoke out about the day, noting,

I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?

While the PDA photos that ran around may have been inadvertent, both Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet have done a good job of building their respective brands in the time since. Depp, for example, has already completed work on four more projects, Voyagers, Wolf, Silent Night and Dreamland. Her a-lister father has previously commented on her quick rise to fame, noting he does have a bit of fatherly worry for his kid.

Though none of her films have been as high-profile as say, Dune, the ones coming up will feature some heavy hitters. Voyagers will see Lily-Rose Depp opposite Colin Farrell, for example, while some of the other projects will feature her in movies that also include the likes of Keira Knightley, Gary Oldman, and Timothee Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer, who also stars in Dreamland. We’ll keep you updated regarding whatever the enterprising young actress does next.

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Now, Johnny Depp Is Trying To Fight Amber Heard's Countersuit After Getting Asked To Appear In Court news 6d Now, Johnny Depp Is Trying To Fight Amber Heard's Countersuit After Getting Asked To Appear In Court Dirk Libbey
Dune’s Timothee Chalamet Has Set The Record Straight On Those Viral Makeout Photos With Lily-Rose Depp news 1w Dune’s Timothee Chalamet Has Set The Record Straight On Those Viral Makeout Photos With Lily-Rose Depp Katherine Webb
What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Johnny Depp news 1w What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Johnny Depp Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 8
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Happiest Season Nov 25, 2020 Happiest Season Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Adrianne Palicki Reflects On Playing Wonder Woman In NBC’s Pilot TBD Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Adrianne Palicki Reflects On Playing Wonder Woman In NBC’s Pilot Rating TBD
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Have Very Different Relationships With The After Series TBD Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Have Very Different Relationships With The After Series Rating TBD
Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Charged With 2 Felonies As More Alleged Details Emerge TBD Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Charged With 2 Felonies As More Alleged Details Emerge Rating TBD
Four Months After Mythbusters Star's Tragic Death, Grant Imahara Just Received A Posthumous Honor TBD Four Months After Mythbusters Star's Tragic Death, Grant Imahara Just Received A Posthumous Honor Rating TBD
What Convinced Leslie Odom Jr. To Sign On The Dotted Line For Hamilton TBD What Convinced Leslie Odom Jr. To Sign On The Dotted Line For Hamilton Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information