Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Goes Topless In New Artsy Instagram Photos

Leave a Comment
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter and an actress in her own right, has grown a steady following on Instagram thanks to fun, flirty and sometimes artsy images. She recently took one of the latter, posing in an artsy topless image featuring some cool background art and a carefully placed towel.
The actress took to social media this week to share the image via her Instagram Stories, shouting out to Walker Bunting, who had taken the photograph and whom Lily-Rose Depp also referred to as her “Prince Charming.”
It wasn’t the only photo the photographer had taken of Ms. Depp either, as he also posted a few images to his own social media feed from the photoshoot.
It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time the 21-year-old actress and Instagram model has gone topless. Back in 2018, when she was still a teenager, she was a part of an artsy photoshoot for the cover of V Magazine, often known for its provocative body-related photos.
Lily-Rose Depp also made headlines in recent years for a brief weekend fling she had with Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, whom she met on the set of the Netflix movie The King in 2018. The actor actually recently touched on the embarrassing nature of the photos in an interview, noting they had not been conceived as a publicity stunt, as some had claimed at the time. Chalamet spoke out about the day, noting,
I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?
While the PDA photos that ran around may have been inadvertent, both Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet have done a good job of building their respective brands in the time since. Depp, for example, has already completed work on four more projects, Voyagers, Wolf, Silent Night and Dreamland. Her a-lister father has previously commented on her quick rise to fame, noting he does have a bit of fatherly worry for his kid.
Though none of her films have been as high-profile as say, Dune, the ones coming up will feature some heavy hitters. Voyagers will see Lily-Rose Depp opposite Colin Farrell, for example, while some of the other projects will feature her in movies that also include the likes of Keira Knightley, Gary Oldman, and Timothee Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer, who also stars in Dreamland. We’ll keep you updated regarding whatever the enterprising young actress does next.