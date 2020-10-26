Comments

Drew Barrymore Reprised Her Iconic Scream Character, Check It Out

Drew Barrymore in Scream

Horror movies have a way of defining a certain time in filmmaking. Wes Craven's Scream is no exception, as its one of the most iconic movies from the 1990's, and inspired countless slashers along the way. Production for Scream 5 is currently under way, but the original 1995 original is still the most beloved. And in honor of Halloween, Drew Barrymore recently reprised her role as the ill-fated Casey Becker.

Scream shocked audiences when Drew Barrymore's character Casey Becker was brutally killed off during its opening sequence. This proved that the rules were out, and showed how grisly Wes Craven's slasher was going to be. Luckily for the countless Scream fans out there, Barrymore recently wore the character's signature wig and sweater in a sketch for her new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. Check it out below.

I mean, how delightful is that? Drew Barrymore is an actress (and now a talk show host) who has always had a good sense of humor about her life. And this quick sketch shows her ability to laugh at herself, while also giving Scream fans a special treat this Halloween. Let's break down what we're being shown.

The above clip comes to us from the Twitter of The Drew Barrymore Show. The new talk show launched back in September, with the Santa Clarita Diet actress conducting a mixture of interviews, monologues, and the occasional sketch. Every Halloween sees plenty of folks dressed up as Ghostface or Barrymore's Scream character Casey, so it's exciting to see Barrymore herself playing along this time around.

In the sketch, we see catch up with Casey Becker if she hadn't been killed off by Ghostface in Scream's iconic opening sequence. We watch Casey as Ghostface attempts to speak with her on the phone. But now she's in the days of smart phones, and therefore screened the killer's calls/texts. Clearly she learned her lesson back in 1996. Barrymore also did a watch party over the weekend, communicating directly with the Scream fandom.

This brief clip does address a key difficulty in making slashers nowadays. Namely, that smart phones exist and can offer a number of resources and ways to get help. It should be interesting to see how this factors into Scream 5, which will feature a group of young Woodsboro residents. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will have to find a logical way for these types of devices to be taken out of the picture once Ghostface returns to the town.

The mysterious fifth Scream movie will once a gain be set in Woodsboro, the very town where Casey Becker was infamously murdered by Billy Loomis and Stu Macher. It's currently unclear why Neve Campbell's protagonist Sidney returns to the town, but eventually a new Ghostface killer(s) is revealed to be rampaging through the town. Also returning to reprise their roles are Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Scream 4's Marley Shelton.

Scream 5 will hopefully include plenty of references to Wes Craven's original, including the iconic death of Casey Becker. Drew Barrymore's character has been consistently referenced throughout the franchise, especially with the recreated version of her scene that's in the in-universe movie Stab. We'll just have to wait sand see.

Scream 5 is set to hit theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience, and be sure to check out The Drew Barrymore Show.

