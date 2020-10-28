Comments

Vince Vaughn Has A Wedding Crashers 2 Update That Will Get Fans Very Excited

Vince Vaughn doesn’t do sequels. It’s kind of remarkable. Despite the fact that he has starred in numerous pictures for which a sequel would be a simply layup (you know you’d buy a ticket to Dodgeball 2), Vaughn has avoided them. He has a reason, which he shared with the ReelBlend crew in an interview on behalf of his upcoming horror comedy Freaky. But those reasons also feed into exactly why he thinks that NOW is the right time for the team behind Wedding Crashers to make Wedding Crashers 2.

Play the above video and hear Vince Vaughn’s exciting update on the proposed Wedding Crashers 2.

It has been 15 years since professional wedding crashers Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) found true love in Gloria (Isla Fisher) and Claire (Rachel McAdams) respectively. The comedy had a sweet “ride off into the sunset” moment for each couple, but endings in a comedy rarely stop the crew from trying to recapture the magic. Hell, there are three Hangover movies. Was that necessary, on any level?

Where would Wedding Crashers go in this contemporary age? It’s hard to predict, though it does sound like Vince Vaughn at least has heard a pitch for Wedding Crashers 2. Here’s what else Vince Vaughn has to say about the possible Wedding Crashers 2 project:

David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary. I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd.

You know what’s going to be absurd? Getting that entire cast back. You can’t do it without Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. But I’d also argue that you can’t attempt to bring a sequel to the big screen without the contributions of Isla Fisher, Rachel McAdams, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour and, yes, Bradley Cooper. Do you think the Oscar-nominated director of A Star is Born is willing to come back and play Sack Lodge?

While you are waiting for movement on Wedding Crashers 2, you can catch up with Vince Vaughn in the new body-swap horror movie Freaky, directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day). It’s a clever play on the tradition Freaky Friday formula, though because it’s a Blumhouse movie, a high school girl (Kathryn Newton) changes bodies with a serial killer (Vaughn). The film will be in select theaters on November 13.

