Vince Vaughn Has A Wedding Crashers 2 Update That Will Get Fans Very Excited

David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary. I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd.