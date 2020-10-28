Kristen Stewart References Are all Over The Craft: Legacy, And There’s A Great Reason

Leave a Comment
Cult classics have a unique place in film history, as the years help certain projects become more and more iconic. 1996's The Craft is one of those movies, with quotable dialogue and quintessential '90s fashion/ music. The witchy property has returned in Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy, which tells a contemporary story about women coming into their power. And the beginning of the movie also has a number of references to one Kristen Stewart.
Much like the first Craft movie, Zoe Lister-Jones' long-awaited sequel follows a young witch as she starts a new school, and quickly joins three other witches in a coven. In legacy the coven bonds over a feeling of isolation, as well as the love for the effortlessly cool Kristen Stewart. I had the chance to speak with Lister-Jons about this plot choice, with the filmmaker explaining by saying:
I mean, I'm like a high key Kristen Stewart fan. And I think she's like the coolest. I just wanted to drop my love for her in there somewhere. And I thought Twilight was a funny meta reference to a film that's in a similar genre.
Sometimes the answers are simple. And in the case of The Craft: Legacy's multiple references to Twilight star and general icon Kristen Stewart, it seems that the source is none other than writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones. Because like so many of us, she's a fan.
Kristen Stewart's star power obviously rose when starring in the Twilight movies, with countless eyes on her work and relationship with Robert Pattinson. Since then the 30 year-old actress has gone on to work in a variety of acclaimed projects, with her status as an icon only growing. And since the coven of The Craft: Legacy are so young, it would make sense that they were brought up on K. Stew on the big screen.
The various Kristen Stewart references are only one way that The Craft: Legacy has adapted for a contemporary audience. Zoe Lister-Jones' witchy sequel features a diverse cast of witches, who are all dealing with issues that feel very now. Their taste in clothes, music, and pop culture icons are appropriate for where teens are now, including one Twilight alum.
Of course, the pressure is on for Zoe Lister-Jones to deliver with The Craft: Legacy. Andrew Fleming's original movie is beloved by many, so expectations are high. But by crafting a new, contemporary story the sequel has the potential to carve out its own niche. And with the movie now available on demand in time for Halloween, fans can judge for themselves.
The Craft: Legacy is currently available on demand. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.