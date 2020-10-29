Insidious 5's Director Will Make Fans Of The Franchise Very Happy

Leave a Comment
It's a good time to be a horror fan. The past few years have been a renaissance for the genre, with plenty of new projects being met with critical and box office success. Many of these modern classics have come from Blumhouse, including Get Out, Happy Death Day, and the Insidious movies. The latter franchise get be getting a fifth movie, and the recently announced director will make fans very happy.
The Insidious franchise began back in 2010, and hasn't been far from theaters since. The original movies starred Patrick Wilson and Rose Bryne as Josh and Renai Lambert. Wilson will be back for Insidious 5, this time making his directorial debut behind the camera. Blumhouse announced this on social media, check i tout below.
I mean, how cool is that? Patrick Wilson is a horror legend in his own right thanks to his collaborations with James Wan in the Insidious and Conjuring franchises as well as Netflix's In The Tall Grass. And now his place in horror history will be further cemented as he helms Insidious 5 for Blumhouse. And he's probably going to scare us in the process.
The above announcement comes to us from Blumhouse's official Twitter account. Patrick Wilson seems like an awesome choice to helm Insidious 5, since he played the role Josh Lambert in the first two Insidious movies. And while he's had a break from the horror property, Wilson obviously understands James Wan's original vision better than nearly anyone.
Following the events of Insidious 2, James Wan stopped directing and the franchise shifted its focus on Lin Shaye's character Elise Rainier. There's no telling what Insidious 5 will be about just yet, but Patrick Wilson's involvement as a director is sure to build anticipation until more details about the developing project become public.
This news about Insidious 5 is just the latest exciting news to come from Blumhouse. The horror studio is currently in the midst of its Blumfest event, where plenty of exciting updates about future projects are coming. Insidious hasn't been in theaters since 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, so fans will likely be excited to dive back into The Further.
The original Insidious movie helped to cement James Wan as a true horror visionary. After kickstarting the Saw and Dead Silent franchises, the first Insidious movie came in theaters to absolutely terrify audiences. The story was eventually expanded in four sequels, and it'll be interesting to see how the lore continues to grow with the next movie
As for the future of Blumhouse, there are a variety of very exciting projects coming down the line. The Craft: Legacy was just released straight to homes, while Halloween Kills was delayed a full year. And with Insidious 5 coming down the line, the studio isn't slowing down. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.