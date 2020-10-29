Comments

Leave a Comment

news

New Halloween Kills Footage Offers Glimpse At Returning Characters

The horror renaissance has been going strong for years, with plenty of the biggest hits coming out of Blumhouse. The studio brought David Gordon Green's Halloween to theaters in 2018, which broke records while serving as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original. Two more movis are coming starting with Halloween Kills, which was delayed a full year. Luckily, some new footage has arrived to satiate the fandom. And it features the first look at some iconic returning faces.

Halloween Kills was meant to arrive in theaters this October, but was pushed back a year in hopes of releasing the highly anticipated slasher when theaters open at full capacity. This additional wait is sure to be excruciating for the generations of fans out there, but the new footage was just released featuring alumni from John Carpenter's original movie. Namely, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Halloween icon Nancy Stephens.

While this new look at Halloween Kills is brief, it's an exciting one. It opens on the town of Haddonfield, which is clearly going to be a character itself in the highly anticipated follow-up movie. Laurie's voice warns that Michael Myers was back for blood, and The Shape is shown picking up his iconic mask. And the violence and quick clips from Halloween Kills begins immediately.

Michael is then shown killing an unknown victim, with plenty of blood shooting out of said victim's neck. And after quick glimpses of Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), the first returning face from the Carpenter's movie is shown. It's none other than actress Nancy Stephens, who is playing Marion Chambers for the whopping fourth time in Halloween Kills. A hand smashes the glass on her car's window, in a sequence highlighting her fateful encounter with Michael Myers back in 1978.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie

The footage next offers a shot of Judy Greer's character Karen, still in the Christmas sweater she was wearing in 2018's Halloween. She may or may not be arming up, as the three generations of Strode women failed to kill Michel when they trapped him in Laurie's basement. And after catching up with that character, another OG appears for the first time: Kyle Richards.

Kyle Richards was a young girl when she starred as Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's Halloween. She was one of the kids Laurie saved from The Shape, and Richards is now reprising her role all these decades later. Richards is now best known for staring in Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which she's been a series regular for all ten seasons.

This footage also shows an absolutely epic shot of Michael Myers himself, and his mask is now charred from his time burning alive in Laurie's basement. And finally we're shown a third returning character: Anthony Michael Hall who is playing an adult version of Tommy Doyle. He's got a bat in hand, likely also arming himself to find Michael and defend Haddonfield.

Halloween Kills is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

9 Quick Things We Know About Halloween Kills
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Alien's Ellen Ripley And 8 Other Horror Movie Heroines Who Kicked Ass television 2w Alien's Ellen Ripley And 8 Other Horror Movie Heroines Who Kicked Ass Mick Joest
Could Halloween Kills Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest From Jason Blum news 2w Could Halloween Kills Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest From Jason Blum Corey Chichizola
Halloween Almost Got Another Sequel Before Rob Zombie’s Remakes news 2w Halloween Almost Got Another Sequel Before Rob Zombie’s Remakes Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Rebecca Oct 21, 2020 Rebecca 7
Marry Me Feb 12, 2021 Marry Me Rating TBD
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
The Cute Way Blake Shelton Went The Extra Mile In Proposing To Gwen Stefani TBD The Cute Way Blake Shelton Went The Extra Mile In Proposing To Gwen Stefani Rating TBD
Stephen King Explains Why The Blair Witch Project Scared The Heck Out Of Him TBD Stephen King Explains Why The Blair Witch Project Scared The Heck Out Of Him Rating TBD
Why Celebrity Splits Like Divorce From Ben Affleck Happen So Often, According To Jennifer Garner TBD Why Celebrity Splits Like Divorce From Ben Affleck Happen So Often, According To Jennifer Garner Rating TBD
Watch Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, KJ Apa And More Learn About A Pandemic In Michael Bay-Produced Songbird Trailer TBD Watch Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, KJ Apa And More Learn About A Pandemic In Michael Bay-Produced Songbird Trailer Rating TBD
Saved By The Bell Revival Reveals First Look At Lark Voorhies' Surprise Return As Lisa Turtle TBD Saved By The Bell Revival Reveals First Look At Lark Voorhies' Surprise Return As Lisa Turtle Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information