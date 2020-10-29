New Halloween Kills Footage Offers Glimpse At Returning Characters

Leave a Comment
The horror renaissance has been going strong for years, with plenty of the biggest hits coming out of Blumhouse. The studio brought David Gordon Green's Halloween to theaters in 2018, which broke records while serving as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original. Two more movis are coming starting with Halloween Kills, which was delayed a full year. Luckily, some new footage has arrived to satiate the fandom. And it features the first look at some iconic returning faces.
Halloween Kills was meant to arrive in theaters this October, but was pushed back a year in hopes of releasing the highly anticipated slasher when theaters open at full capacity. This additional wait is sure to be excruciating for the generations of fans out there, but the new footage was just released featuring alumni from John Carpenter's original movie. Namely, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Halloween icon Nancy Stephens.
While this new look at Halloween Kills is brief, it's an exciting one. It opens on the town of Haddonfield, which is clearly going to be a character itself in the highly anticipated follow-up movie. Laurie's voice warns that Michael Myers was back for blood, and The Shape is shown picking up his iconic mask. And the violence and quick clips from Halloween Kills begins immediately.
Michael is then shown killing an unknown victim, with plenty of blood shooting out of said victim's neck. And after quick glimpses of Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), the first returning face from the Carpenter's movie is shown. It's none other than actress Nancy Stephens, who is playing Marion Chambers for the whopping fourth time in Halloween Kills. A hand smashes the glass on her car's window, in a sequence highlighting her fateful encounter with Michael Myers back in 1978.
The footage next offers a shot of Judy Greer's character Karen, still in the Christmas sweater she was wearing in 2018's Halloween. She may or may not be arming up, as the three generations of Strode women failed to kill Michel when they trapped him in Laurie's basement. And after catching up with that character, another OG appears for the first time: Kyle Richards.
Kyle Richards was a young girl when she starred as Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's Halloween. She was one of the kids Laurie saved from The Shape, and Richards is now reprising her role all these decades later. Richards is now best known for staring in Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which she's been a series regular for all ten seasons.
This footage also shows an absolutely epic shot of Michael Myers himself, and his mask is now charred from his time burning alive in Laurie's basement. And finally we're shown a third returning character: Anthony Michael Hall who is playing an adult version of Tommy Doyle. He's got a bat in hand, likely also arming himself to find Michael and defend Haddonfield.
Halloween Kills is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.