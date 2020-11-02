Comments

Leave a Comment

features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Antebellum Giveaway

Janelle Monáe stars in Antebellum, the provocative thriller about an author plunged into a horrifying reality that forces her to confront her past, present, and future before it's too late. To celebrate Antebellum's release on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Combo and DVD on November 3rd, we're giving away 10 digital download codes of the film. Interested in winning one? Just enter your email below. We'll select 10 winners at random on November 13th.

Official Rules: Just submit your email address above. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on November 12th. The ten winners are chosen at random and will be notified via email and given 3 days to respond. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Good luck!

More From This Author
Janelle Monae's Antebellum Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying news 2M Janelle Monae's Antebellum Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying Dirk Libbey
Antebellum Review: An Emotional, Timely Thriller Undercut By A Disappointing Ending reviews 2M Antebellum Review: An Emotional, Timely Thriller Undercut By A Disappointing Ending Eric Eisenberg
Mulan And Other Upcoming Movies Headed Straight To Streaming Or On Demand news 3M Mulan And Other Upcoming Movies Headed Straight To Streaming Or On Demand Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

Operation Christmas Drop Nov 5, 2020 Operation Christmas Drop Rating TBD
Extraction Apr 24, 2020 Extraction 7
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 30, 2020 Monster Hunter Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Looks Like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is About To Start Filming TBD Looks Like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is About To Start Filming Rating TBD
10 Great Sci-Fi Movies Available On Plex Right Now TBD 10 Great Sci-Fi Movies Available On Plex Right Now Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Darcey Silva Posts 'New' Pictures With Georgi Amidst Rumored Engagement Problems TBD 90 Day Fiance's Darcey Silva Posts 'New' Pictures With Georgi Amidst Rumored Engagement Problems Rating TBD
Ray Fisher Confirms How Many Cyborg Scenes In Justice League Were Reshoots And It's Ridiculous TBD Ray Fisher Confirms How Many Cyborg Scenes In Justice League Were Reshoots And It's Ridiculous Rating TBD
Why The Crown’s Princess Margaret Is A ‘Gift,’ According To Helena Bonham Carter In Exclusive Clip TBD Why The Crown’s Princess Margaret Is A ‘Gift,’ According To Helena Bonham Carter In Exclusive Clip Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information