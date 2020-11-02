Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Antebellum Giveaway

Official Rules: Just submit your email address above. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on November 12th. The ten winners are chosen at random and will be notified via email and given 3 days to respond. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Good luck!