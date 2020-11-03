Venom 2 Fan Poster Shows How Terrifying Carnage Might Be

Leave a Comment
If the events of this year hadn’t thoroughly ravaged the 2020 theatrical calendar, we’d be a month separated now from the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Instead, the Venom sequel was delayed to summer 2021 back in April due to the health crisis. So we’re still a ways off from seeing Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner clash with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, who will transform into the monstrous Carnage.
We’re still in the dark on just how Woody Harrelson’s Carnage will look in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but one fan has come up with a pretty good take on the villain’s possible appearance in the upcoming sequel. Take a look at the creepy poster mocked up by Instagram user venomhology:
This is about as faithful a Carnage look as can possibly be, from his crimson coloring to his penchant for creating blades with his symbiote-enhanced arms. While Carnage is chiefly known as a Spider-Man villain in the comics, he and Venom have their own antagonistic dynamic well established. For all the trouble that Venom has caused Spider-Man over the years, he still has a moral code. Carnage has no qualms about killing innocents, making him a necessary menace for Venom to take down.
Carnage will be the second symbiote-powered villain that Tom Hardy’s Venom battles, as the first Venom movie saw the eponymous character tangling with Riot, with that symbiote bonding itself to Life Foundation leader Carlton Drake, played by Riz Ahmed. Rather than already being on Earth, one would imagine the Carnage symbiote will land on our planet once the sequel begins, but either way, it’ll make its presence known soon.
While the wait continues to see Carnage in action on the big screen, we’ve already spent a little time with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. In the Venom end-credits scene, Eddie Brock visited the incarcerated serial killer to interview him, and Cletus promised that once he escaped, there would be carnage. A little on the nose foreshadowing there, but hey, whatever floats his boat.
It’s also worth mentioning that Carnage won’t be the only villain wreaking havoc in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He’ll be joined by Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, who, like her comic book counterpart, will be his love interest. That said, it still hasn’t been clarified if Harris’ Shriek will boast the character’s traditional sonic and mental manipulation powers or if she’ll be another individual bonded with a symbiote.
Along with the aforementioned actors, Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s cast includes Michelle Williams and Reid Scott reprising Anne Weying and Dan Lewis, respectively, and Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney in undisclosed roles. Behind the cameras, Andy Serkis is directing the feature and Kelly Marcel wrote the script.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now slated to arrive on June 25, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates about the sequel. Feel free to also look through our 2021 release schedule to learn what other movies are supposed to come out next year.