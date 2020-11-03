Why Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Making Movies Super ‘Frequently’ These Days

Once upon a time Matthew McConaughey was known for making light and fun romantic comedies. Then he transitioned into an era of more serious dramas where he frequently received strong reviews and eventually ended up with an Oscar. However, following the release of The Gentlemen in January of this year, we have yet to see a new Matthew McConaughey movie, and there isn't one on the horizon. It seems the actor is in no particular hurry to make any movies right now. While he's considered other projects, he sort of likes where his life is right now.