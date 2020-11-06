Vince Vaughn Offers Hopeful Wedding Crashers 2 Update

Leave a Comment
So it’s been 15 years since Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson suited up for free open bars and bridesmaid one-night stands in Wedding Crashers. The movie was a huge hit for the pair during the height of the bro comedies, but these characters have not since returned to another venue to continue the ruse. But now, there are finally plans for the cast work together again for a sequel.
Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson re-teamed in 2013 for The Internship, but aside from that, they’ve been off on their own making all sorts of other types of movies. Vaughn’s upcoming movie is a body-swap slasher Freaky, hitting theaters next week. While promoting Freaky, the actor shed some light on what’s going on with Wedding Crashers 2. In his words:
Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie. So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.
That sounds official! Vince Vaughn not only name-dropped his Wedding Crashers partner-in-crime Owen Wilson, but confirmed that the original film’s director, David Dobkin, is on board with an idea for another film. Dobkin recently made Eurovision with Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell, so there’s definitely potential for more of the Wedding Crashers cast to return as well too. When Vince Vaughn recently spoke to CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, the actor also said this about the sequel:
David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary. I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd.
This is really exciting. The core team behind the 2005 film look to have a solid concept for the second movie all these years later, and Vince Vaughn specifically is ready to chase after it. At the end of Wedding Crashers, both Vaughn and Wilson’s characters find love in Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams’ characters, but keep going with the crashing – but just for the free alcohol, food and party this time.
Would they be married to their ladies now? Would they have kids? The movie certainly isn’t old enough for the pair to crash their own kids’ weddings, but there’s a lot of different and funny directions another Wedding Crashers film could go. And here’s hoping the likes of Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell’s Chazz return for the reunion.
As Vince Vaughn pointed out to ReelBlend, he’s never been one to return to his roles for a sequel because it never felt right. So there must be something special about this idea for the actor to break a cardinal rule and get excited about Wedding Crashers 2. Though it is in early stages, so we’ll have to stay tuned.
Vince Vaughn’s new movie Freaky will have the actor playing a teenage girl who is stuck in the body of the “Blissfield Butcher.” The Blumhouse film from Christopher Landon, the director of Happy Death Day, and also starring Kathryn Newton (who plays the other body the Butcher finds himself in), hits theaters on Friday the 13th.