Mark Hamill Uses Posters To Tie Star Wars And Presidential Election Together, Gets Huge Response

Mark Hamill has over four million followers on Twitter. Given the effort he puts into it and how good he is at finding random things Star Wars fans will love, like this typo as an example, as well as providing behind the scenes facts, it’s likely his follower count will only continue to grow moving forward, even though he's seemingly done with the franchise in an official capacity. Expect his account to mostly go back to more on brand things for awhile, but don’t ever expect it to be completely Star Wars focused. He’s always going to find time to drop in his thoughts on the state of the world and other shows he likes and he’s always going to find time to support his co-stars and pay tribute to others in the entertainment industry, which he did recently with the passing of Sean Connery.