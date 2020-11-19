Keanu Reeves Shares The Difference Between The Matrix's Motion Capture And Doing It For Cyberpunk 77

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves isn’t done with The Matrix just yet. He’s been busy working on The Matrix 4 in Berlin, naturally reprising his role as Neo, This comes after months of being on hiatus due to current events. The cast and crew just recently wrapped filming, and the film is expected to come out on December 22, 2021. While production has been mostly kept secret, since The Matrix 4 will likely have Keanu Reeves doing more mind-bending stunts, I bet he did plenty of motion capture for that movie as well.