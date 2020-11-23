Watch Out Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Latest Celebrity To Get Into The Alcohol Game

A-list Hollywood actors make a great deal of money to star in movies -- that’s not really a secret. Other than spending that money on nice cars and big houses, some actors hop into the investing game as well. Take Ryan Reynolds as a prime example. The Deadpool star has been well-known for purchasing a large stake in Aviation Gin. Now, it looks like he’s going to need to watch out, as Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James are purchasing an alcohol brand of their own.