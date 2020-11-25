Who Is William Bowery? Taylor Swift Confirms Joe Alwyn Helped Write Songs On Folklore

Since spotting the mysterious name "William Bowery" among the writing credits for songs on Taylor Swift's eighth studio album, Folklore, fans have speculated that it may be a pseudonym for Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's boyfriend of more than three years. Well, Swifties, Taylor Swift confirmed it during her amazing folklore: the long pond studio sessions concert film, which arrived on Disney+ today.

SPOILER ALERT: For those who haven't gotten around to seeing the movie yet, read no further if you don't want to know the details about Joe Alwyn's involvement in Folklore.