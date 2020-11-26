Wait, Did Megan Fox Just File For Divorce?

Leave a Comment
Actress Megan Fox has been making headlines since she debuted on the big screen and quickly became a sex symbol. Most recently the conversation has been around her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, as well as her previous separation from husband Brian Austin Green. And the most recent report indicates that Fox may have pulled the trigger and officially filed for divorce.
Megan Fox and 9021 actor Brian Austin Green began dating all the way back in 2004, at the height of the actress' Transformers fame. Their relationship consistently went viral, as they separated in 2009 before eventually getting back together and marrying 2010. They'd remain married for a decade, and this is the first report of their possible divorce.
This news comes to us from TMZ, and is sure to turn a few heads. The report indicates that Megan Fox filled the official paperwork for divorce proceedings this past Wednesday, and that she was seeking a joint custody agreement regarding the former couple's 3 kids. What's more, she apparently doesn't want either herself or Brian Austin Green receiving spousal support. After all, they're both successful actors who are able to make good money.
As for Brian Austin Green himself, the same report indicates that he's agreeable to the terms that Megan Fox put forward in her divorce paperwork. That is for one exception, as he apparently wants spousal support still on the table. We'll just have to see how this all shakes out, and if the two actors settle their agreement in or out of court.
The news of Megan Fox filing for divorce will no doubt result in plenty of rumors and theories about her ongoing relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. She recently introduced the rapper on last weekend's Grammy Awards, asa very public display of support. We'll just have to wait and see if things heat up between Fox and the musician, especially if she's officially divorced from her ex.
Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switch Grass. Since then they've appeared in public a number of times, and the actress recently starred in the music video for his song "Blood Valentine." And after the recent appearance at the Grammy Awards, it's clear that the couple isn't shy about their very public relationship.
We'll just have to wait and see how the divorce proceedings between Megan Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green ultimately play out. They wouldn't be the only high profile couple going through this process, as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for months due to their messy legal battle. Only time will tell if Fox and Green are able to separate in a productive way.