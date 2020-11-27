Mission: Impossible 7's Hayley Atwell Details Safety Protocols And Seems To Have The Best Time Filming

Leave a Comment
Moviemaking is serious business, especially for a franchise like the Mission: Impossible series. With two films currently underway, stars like Hayley Atwell also have to adhere to the safety protocols that are required to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the job even more difficult. However, that doesn’t mean fun is totally out of the picture, as Atwell not only shared her experiences with safety protocols on set with Tom Cruise, but also let fans in on bit of play that she got to enjoy while shooting Mission: Impossible 7.
As Hayley Atwell is currently part of the back-to-back filming of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, she’s chronicled her journey for her social media fans to follow. And many an Instagram post has shown how the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star has worked and played, all while carrying out the mission she chose to accept during this wild year. Part of that job, of course, is to be safe and sound, with the following precautions in mind:
Masked and ready to go, Hayley Atwell is ready to become that “destructive force of nature” writer/director Christopher McQuarrie teased shortly after her Mission: Impossible casting. While we’re not exactly sure what that means for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team of agents, it certainly sounds like it’s going to be devastating. And with Atwell getting absolutely ripped for her role in the two-part follow-up to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, danger is definitely in the air.
Some might consider such danger to be a serious enterprise, but as we mentioned earlier, there’s some fun that comes with the territory. In fact, Hayley Atwell found a slide during a random night shoot, and put the playground device to good use. No one could blame her, as the pressure and time sensitivity of a night shoot likely requires something fun to break things up. As you’ll see in the video below, you never know when you’ll find some fun in the streets of Europe.
Whether it’s fun or safety, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 sound like they’ve been rewarding experiences for the entire cast, Hayley Atwell included. Considering the delays and worries the world of entertainment has been subjected to through current events, those rewards are especially enjoyable, as they keep the wheels turning for the future of this storied espionage franchise. We may have to wait a little longer than anticipated to see the results, but if this behind-the-scenes dedication is any indication, it’ll all be worth it in the end.
Mission: Impossible 7 is currently slated for a November 19, 2021 release date, with the recent bump of both sequels putting Mission: Impossible 8 on track to bow on November 4, 2022. If you’re curious what other films are headed to theaters in the next calendar year, head over to CinemaBlend's 2021 release schedule, as it holds the full lineup of next year’s hopeful return to cinemas on a wide scale.