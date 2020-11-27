Mission: Impossible 7's Hayley Atwell Details Safety Protocols And Seems To Have The Best Time Filming

Moviemaking is serious business, especially for a franchise like the Mission: Impossible series. With two films currently underway, stars like Hayley Atwell also have to adhere to the safety protocols that are required to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the job even more difficult. However, that doesn’t mean fun is totally out of the picture, as Atwell not only shared her experiences with safety protocols on set with Tom Cruise, but also let fans in on bit of play that she got to enjoy while shooting Mission: Impossible 7.