Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Shares Funny Midsommar Throwback Photo

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, 24 actress Florence Pugh's star power has grown and already made her a household name. After starring in projects like Ari Aster's Midsommar, she earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women, before landing gigs like Yelena in Black Widow. The actress has clearly shown a ton of range in her career, and she recently shared a hilarious photo from the set of her iconic horror movie Midsommar.
2019's Midsommar was directed by filmmaker Ari Aster, who made a serious splash in the horror genre with his work on Hereditary. The movie featured disturbing imagery, and an extremely emotional performance by Florence Pugh as protagonist Dani. And while filming for Pugh was no doubt grueling, she recently shared a fun set photo which shows some levity on set. Check it out below
Is it just me, or is there something comforting about this image? Because while the events of Midsommar descended into full chaos, it looks like there was still plenty of fun, levity, and breaks on set. Just check out Florence Pugh and in full May Queen garb while also rocking some sweet sunglasses.
The above photo comes to us from the personal Instagram of Florence Pugh. The actress' social media presence has bee one delightful aspect of her growing fame, especially the various cooking videos she's put out over the past year. And while we have to wait until May to finally see her appear in Cate Shortland's Black Widow, this image from the set of Midsommar might just help to satiate the moviegoing public.
The Midsommar scene in question comes fairly late in the movie's 148-minute runtime. After a variety of characters were killed off, the building tension between Florence Pugh's Dani and her boyfriend hits a boiling point. She's crowned the May Queen, while Christian is sacrificed as the end of the titular festival. It's a chilling turn of events, but the image of Pugh rocking sunglasses on set helps to show what it was really like working on that stunning set.
Following her acclaimed performances in Midsommar and Little Women, moviegoers are eager to see how Florence Pugh's talents will translate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cate Shortland's Black Widow will finally reveal the title character's mysterious backstory, while also introducing her original chosen family to audience. This includes Pugh's Yelena, who is Natasha's sister figure.
Anticipation for Black Widow was already sky high, especially given Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame. And when Scarlett Johansson referred to the movie as the start of a franchise, fans are eager to see how exactly this'll go down. Could Florence Pugh's character Yelena end up being the reigning Widow on The Avengers? Only time will tell.
Black Widow is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.