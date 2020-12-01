Barack Obama Knows Who He Wants To Play Him In A Biopic, And His Pick May Surprise You

Leave a Comment
Being significant players in history, former Presidents Of The United States have long been portrayed in various forms of pop culture, and Barack Obama is no exception. Hell, he's even already been featured as the protagonist of a romantic drama, with Richard Tanne's Southside With You being released in 2016. In that movie the beloved politician was portrayed by actor Parker Sawyers – but it turns out that if Obama had his druthers, he would be played by Aubrey Drake Graham a.k.a. Drake in a biopic.
Former President Barack Obama is currently doing press rounds promoting his White House memoir A Promised Land, and it was while sitting down with Complex that he revealed his thoughts on the possibility of Drake playing him in a future film. The conversation was sparked by mention of the Grammy winner's previous comments from 2012 about wanting to portray the 44th President of the United States, and Obama most definitely didn't reject the idea, saying,
I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean that is a talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready…
Barak Obama certainly has a point regarding Drake's talent. Not only is he presently one of the best-selling artists in the world right now, and the owner of four Grammy awards, but he also has a considerable amount of acting experience. Fans will be quick to remind those not in the know that he actually got his start on the small screen, portraying basketball star Jimmy Brooks on teen-centric Canadian soap opera Degrassi: The Next Generation. His career has been more music-centric since then, but he has played some small roles in the last decade, including a cameo in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and a voice part in Ice Age: Continental Drift.
Obviously some big moves would have to be made that would set up a project that would see Drake play Barack Obama in a biopic, none of which have actually been made yet, but for what it is worth, the former President definitely approves the casting selection – if not especially because his daughters would love to see it happen. He continued,
Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.
Other than all of the logistics that are involved in the making of a movie – particularly a biopic about a modern President of the United States – one little hiccup in this plan is Drake's age. The Canadian rapper is presently only 34 years old, which is 12 years younger than Barack Obama was when he was sworn in as the Commander in Chief. With no project yet in development, however, maybe that's a good thing. Assuming that a film doesn't get rolling before 2032, the next decade plus could be used as preparation time by the performer to get ready for the role of a lifetime.
Is Drake playing Barack Obama something you'd want to see happen when a biopic is eventually made? If not, who would you like to see get the role? Answer our poll below!