Barack Obama Knows Who He Wants To Play Him In A Biopic, And His Pick May Surprise You

Barak Obama certainly has a point regarding Drake's talent. Not only is he presently one of the best-selling artists in the world right now, and the owner of four Grammy awards, but he also has a considerable amount of acting experience. Fans will be quick to remind those not in the know that he actually got his start on the small screen, portraying basketball star Jimmy Brooks on teen-centric Canadian soap opera Degrassi: The Next Generation. His career has been more music-centric since then, but he has played some small roles in the last decade, including a cameo in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and a voice part in Ice Age: Continental Drift.