Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares Sweet Tribute On The Anniversary Of His Death

Actor Paul Walker was in the midst of successful film career when he died in 2013. His death was a result of a tragic car accident, and it was a shocker for his countless fans, especially the Fast and Furious family. Walker left behind a family including his brothers, partner, and daughter Meadow. And Meadow Rain Walker posted a tribute to her late father on the anniversary of his death.
November 30th marked the seven year anniversary since Paul Walker's passing, although for many it doesn't feel nearly as long. Around this time many of the actor's fans chose to commemorate his life and legacy, including by re-watching his professional work. In the midst of this emotional day, Walker's daughter Meadow posted her own tribute, complete with a photo of them together. You can check it out below.
How very touching. While celebrity deaths are unique in that they're shared with the general public, Paul Walker's passing was obviously most felt by his loved ones. This is especially true for his daughter Meadow, who no doubt has a specific relationship to the annual return of November 30th.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Meadow Walker. It's an intimate peak behind their personal connection, complete with an old photo of Paul Walker holding his daughter as a child. It looks like the pair have dozed off, and a photo was quickly snapped to capture the moment.
Along with the family photo, Meadow Walker also wrote her own caption as a tribute to her late father. As she revealed, it isn't a date that fills her with sadness. Instead, Paul Walker's family chooses to celebrate his life each year, and share memories of the Fast and Furious actor. And that's exactly what she did by posting this touching tribute.
Paul Walker's death happened in 2013, when the actor was on his way to an event for his charity foundation Reach Out Worldwide. The accident was an unexpected tragedy, one that shook the entertainment world as a whole. Walker was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time, with massive script changes being done to alter the movie and pay final tribute to the actor's legacy. Furious 7 would be his final film appearance.
Given the shocking nature of his death in 2013, Paul Walker's legacy and the shared grief for his loss extended to various other forms of popular culture. The hit song "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was commissioned as a tribute to Walker, going on to become the best selling song from 2015 and earning an Oscar nomination in the process.
CinemaBlend's thoughts are with Paul Walker's loved ones and fans as they continue to pay tribute to the actor on the seventh anniversary of his death.