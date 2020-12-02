Latest Mission: Impossible Set Video Highlights Epic Car Stunt

Leave a Comment
There are action stars, and then there's Tom Cruise. Because in addition to the actor's long tenure on the big screen, the 58 year-old actor is also known for doing wild stunts. This includes jumping out of an airplane, flying fighter jets, or stunt driving. Cruise and co-star Hayley Atwell are currently hard at work on Mission: Impossible 7, and the latest wild set video includes an intense car stunt.
While the set was temporarily shut down over global health issues, production on Mission: Impossible 7 is going full speed ahead, literally. Filming has been seen in various wild locations, including on the top of a moving train. Another one of these videos has made its way online, showing a car stunt involving one extremely sharp turn on the side of a cliff. You can check it out below.
Are anyone else's palms suddenly sweating? Because the above video shows how thrilling, but also how dangerous, stunt work on major blockbusters can be. Because while filming in the narrow streets of Rome, the little yellow car made a sharp turn that easily could have resulted in a collision. And this is all done with various cameras strapped to the car, which likely impedes the ability to see properly.
The above image comes to us from Twitter, where one lucky bystander was able to capture production on Mission: Impossible 7. Not much is known about the highly anticipated blockbuster, but Tom Cruise and company clearly aren't holding back when it comes to insane stunt sequences. It's unclear if Cruise and Hayley Atwell were in the car in this clip, but it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.
The Mission: Impossible movies have been consistently successful during their decades on the big screen, and it's gained particular popularity over the past few installments. 2018's Fallout had some of the most thrilling stunts yet, while fans were happy to see the pairing of Tom Cruise and Superman actor Henry Cavill.
As for Mission: Impossible 7, not much is know about the upcoming movie's plot. Director Christopher McQuarrie will once again be helming the next installment, continuing his collaborative relationship with Tom Cruise. There will also be slew of familiar faces returning to the property, including Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg.
The future for Tom Cruise' signature franchise seems fairly endless, as there's already early plans for an eighth movie once Mission Impossible: 7 is finally in theaters. This will once again force the actor to do all sorts of crazy stunt work, much to his joy. We'll just have to wait and see how Ethan Hunt's ongoing adventures on the big screen continues to raise the stakes.
Mission: Impossible 7 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 19th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.