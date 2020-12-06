Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Following Backlash For Sharing Anti-Vax Video

In the age of social media, many celebrities are known to express their personal opinions on a myriad of topics via digital spaces. This does, sometimes, lead to criticism from the public at large, and this was recently the case for Black Panther star Letitia Wright. The actress received backlash this past week after sharing a link to a video that appeared to express anti-vaccine views. Now, it appears that Wright has deleted her social media accounts following the controversy.