Jurassic Park’s Shirtless Jeff Goldblum Scene Has Been Made Into A Wild GIF With Sam Neill, And I Can’t Look Away

Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park

1993's Jurassic Park was a game changer for the film world, with Steven Spielberg debuting new stunning visual effects in order to make the dinosaurs into a reality. Since then the property has grown into a massive sensation, returning to theaters with the Jurassic World movies. Colin Trevorrow's upcoming threequel Dominion will feature the return of beloved actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and the letter two actors were recently combined for hilarious take on Goldblum's infamous shirtless scene from the original.

In the OG Jurassic Park movie, Jeff Goldblum's character Dr. Ian Malcolm is injured from their encounter with the T-Rex, and one scene shows him bringing the sex appeal with an unbuttoned shirt. In recent years that sequence has been made into memes, merch, and even a giant statue. And now an earlier scene of Sam Neill laying on a triceratops has been added to the mix for one wild GIF. Take it out below.

I... can't look away. There's something oddly comforting about this bananas GIF, as viewers might not be able to help breathing alongside Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Also seeing the latter actor hugging the torso of Dr. Ian Malcolm is hilariously bizarre.

The above image come to us from Twitter, and is sure to delight the countless Jurassic Park fans out there. Jeff Goldblum's shirtless sequence from the original movie has been turned into countless memes and even merchandise over the last few years. And adding Sam Neill's Alan Grant helps to raise the comedy stakes, while also teasing the actors' reunion on Jurassic World: Dominion.

The clip of Sam Neill's character comes from early on in Jurassic Park's runtime, where the trio of scientists get up close and personal with some dinosaurs. They happen upon a sick triceratops, and Alan Grant puts his full body weight on the resurrected creature as it breathes in and out. That's the image that was ultimately added to shirtless Jeff Goldblum, to delightful results.

Sam Neill Jeff Goldblum were able to reunite alongside Laura Dern for their mysterious roles in Jurassic World: Dominion. Director Colin Trevorrow is completing the trilogy he began with his 2015 blockbuster, and this time uniting two generations of stars. For their part Goldblum and Neill seem like they had a great time working with each other again, and posted various cute updates from the set before photography wrapped.

While Jeff Goldblum had a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, both the actors and directors have confirmed that the original trio of heroes will have a meaty role in Dominion. While this will delight the generations of fans, it also makes a great deal of sense narratively. Because with dinosaurs now living among humans on the mainland, those doctors are some of the most qualified and experienced people on the face of the planet.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Jurassic World: Dominion's Jeff Goldblum Reveals Movie Was 'Tweaked’ To Better Fit The Pandemic Era
