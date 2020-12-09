Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos Releases Audition For The Cats Movie, And He Nailed It

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

2020 has been an unprecedented time for the film world, as countless projects were pushed back amid global health issues. And with such limited released over the course of the year, 2019's movies have remained at the top of audience's minds. That's certainly the case with Tom Hooper's infamous Cats movie, which arrived last Holiday Season and quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons. And it turns out that Hamilton's Anthony Ramos auditioned for the ill-fated movie musical, and he released his audition tape.