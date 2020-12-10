Comments

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Top Gun And Collateral Giveaway

We're giving away some epic Tom Cruise films! Four winners will each receive a limited edition 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray combo steelbook of Top Gun and a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray combo of Collateral. Just complete the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends December 17th at 11:59 pm CT.

Official Rules: Just fill out the survey above. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on December 17th, 2020. The winners are chosen at random and will be notified via email. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

