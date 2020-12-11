Bryce Dallas Howard Posts Jurassic World Throwback After Dominion Wraps Production

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise was a game changer for the film world, as Steven Spielberg's 1993 original debuted new cutting edge visual effects. The property returned to theaters in a big way with the Jurassic World movies, and the trilogy will come to an end with Colin Trevorrow's Dominion. Principal photography just wrapped on that highly anticipated blockbuster, and now star Bryce Dallas Howard shared some awesome photos from the set.
Actress/director Bryce Dallas Howard starred as Claire Dearing in all three Jurassic World movies, with her time acting opposite dinosaurs seemingly coming to a close with the upcoming threequel Dominion. After delays and tons of COVID tests that movie is finally in the can, leading Howard to share some fun photos from her time filming the trilogy. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While sneaking over the top of a Tyrannosaurus is basically the thing of nightmares, this set photo shows how much fun is had on the set of the Jurassic World movies. This is particularly true when the iconic dino wasn't actually completed and painted, and therefore slightly less scary.
The above image comes to us from the personal Twitter of Bryce Dallas Howard. This was likely from the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which hit theaters back in 2018. The sequence featured Claire and Owen trying to maneuver around a sleeping T-Rex, which was evacuated from Isla Nublar before its destruction. It's a thrilling part of the movie, and now we can see more about how the sausage gets made.
Bryce Dallas Howard's leading role in the Jurassic World trilogy put her through countless wild stunts and unique acting moments. They even built a rollercoaster and put she and Justice Smith through it in order to get organic, weightless performances. But it's all in a days work, as is climbing on top of the iconic Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus.
There's no telling what's in store for Claire in Jurassic World: Dominion, but the possibilities are seemingly endless. After all, the twist ending of Fallen Kingdom saw the dinosaurs released into the wild on the mainland, forcing the resurrected creates and humans together. Colin Trevorrow's short film Battle at Big Rock showed off this new world, check it out below.
There's no telling how the planet has reacted to this reality-altering change, and if they've realized it was ultimately done by Maisie Lockwood. The end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw her forming a family unit with Claire and Owen, who drove out into a new world. And now a new thrilling dinosaur-feueled sequence can come from seemingly anywhere.
Additionally, moviegoers are eager to see Jurassic World: Dominion because it will include the return of the original Jurassic Park trio of heroes. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will all be back playing their iconic roles, and are expected to have a major presence in the threequel. After all, they know exactly what it takes to survive encounters with dinosaurs, and will presumably be a major resource.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to hit theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.