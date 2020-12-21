Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Explains Why Filming During COVID Wasn’t All That Stressful

You might think that the urgency and stress around COVID made life on set hectic, but what I will say is that under the masterful leadership of our director Colin Trevorrow, we didn’t let the urgency of external circumstances drive our process. We were extremely careful, took more time to prepare, and opened up channels of communication that weren’t there before — all in an effort to make sure that people felt physically and emotionally safe. I can confidently say that this was a filming experience unlike any other and I’m glad we were able to safely continue working. As Dr. Ian Malcolm said in the original Jurassic Park, ‘Life finds a way,’ and we certainly did.