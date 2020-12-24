Comments

Ryan Reynolds Salutes All The Families Who Will Be Staying Home This Holiday Season

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool

2020 has been an unprecedented year for all of us, with major changes happening to daily life as a regards to global health concerns. And with the Holiday Season in full swing, many families' traditions have been altered as a result of COVID restrictions and concerns. Lots of folks aren't seeing their extended families this year, and now Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has saluted folks who are putting safety first.

Ryan Reynolds has had a long and successful career in film, as both an actor and producer. He's also got a thoroughly delightful presence on social media, especially thanks to his ongoing "feud" with Hugh Jackman. He recently took the time to thank his many fans who might be staying home away from their family over the Christmas holidays. You can check out his post below.

Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Story post

Celebrities, they're just like us. At least, Ryan Reynolds is, who won't be able to gather with his family for the Christmas holiday. And while this is a bummer, he's taking the time to thank the countless folks who will also be putting safety first during this holiday week.

Ryan Reynolds' post of thanks comes to us from his personal Instagram. The actor/producer has amassed a whopping 36 million followers on the social media account, so his story was likely seen by a ton of people. And with so many of us not being able to assemble with our families, it's a thank you post that will feel very personal to the public.

In his Instagram Story, Ryan Reynolds admitted that he, wife Blake Lively, and their three children won't be able to spend Christmas with their family. It's a relatable bummer that many are experiencing this weekend. He admits that it definitely sucks, but it's the best thing to do during this strange time. And he's also thankful to those of us who are having a similar experience.

This is just the latest example of how strange 2020 has been, especially for Ryan Reynolds. The actor recently wrapped production on Netflix's The Red Notice opposite Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Filming was done safely thanks to intense health protocols, as well as isolation from the cast and crew. While he was able to wrap production and return home in time for the Holidays, he won't be seeing his extended family this Christmas.

Marvel fans out there are no doubt hoping for a Deadpool 3 update from Ryan Reynolds. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox raised countless questions about the Merc with a Mouth, and Disney is reportedly going to keep it R-rated. But will Deadpool ever crossover into the MCU? Only time will tell.

CinemaBlend wishes everyone reading a very Happy Holidays-- even if you can't be with the ones you love. But don't worry, Ryan Reynolds feels your pain and salutes you for that sacrifice. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.

