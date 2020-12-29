Bruce Willis Wears Matching Pajamas With Family After Quarantining In Matching Pajamas With Demi Moore

It’s been an interesting quarantine for celebrities far and wide, but one of the most interesting scenarios to be seen has been that of Bruce Willis and his new habit of taking part in the wearing of matching pajamas. Earlier in the year, while in quarantine with ex-wife/Songbird star Demi Moore, Willis got in on this very sort of fun, and it was actually really cute to see. But if you’re really a matching pajama sort of person, you don’t let the Christmas holiday pass without getting geared up with your family; and thanks to Ms. Moore, Bruce Willis was able to do just that with his own family.