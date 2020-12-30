Harry Potter: Rupert Grint’s Latest Comments About Playing Ron Again Will Give Fans Hope

Almost a decade has passed since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 last chronicled the adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione on the big screen. But of course, that’s not where the story ends. As Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has shown us the ever dynamic trio of wizards working their way through the trials of adulthood, and parenting, there’s been a lingering question of whether or not we’d get to see actors like Rupert Grint reprise the roles in bringing that next chapter to life. Well, if Mr. Grint’s latest comments are anything to go by, he’d certainly be up to the task.