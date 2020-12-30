Harry Potter: Rupert Grint’s Latest Comments About Playing Ron Again Will Give Fans Hope

Leave a Comment
Almost a decade has passed since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 last chronicled the adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione on the big screen. But of course, that’s not where the story ends. As Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has shown us the ever dynamic trio of wizards working their way through the trials of adulthood, and parenting, there’s been a lingering question of whether or not we’d get to see actors like Rupert Grint reprise the roles in bringing that next chapter to life. Well, if Mr. Grint’s latest comments are anything to go by, he’d certainly be up to the task.
As Rupert Grint is currently promoting the Apple TV+ series Servant, he spoke with ComicBook.com about his role in the M. Night Shyamalan produced thriller, as well as his recent introduction into the world of fatherhood. It all lead to the question of whether the Wizarding World could see Grint’s Ron Weasley light up the screen yet again, as his was the performance that gave us all our first look at Ron’s antics in living breathing reality. Though his acceptance did come with a couple caveats:
I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see.
To be completely honest, the capacity of any sort of return to Ron Weasley is a subject that has us stumped as well. While Rupert Grint’s character does play a significant role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the “eighth book” in J.K. Rowling’s series doesn’t look to be on the books for an adaptation of any sort just yet. If anything, the Fantastic Beasts franchise is the priority at this point, with the third of a planned five film cycle currently in production. Though that’s not to say that there wouldn’t be some sort of opportunity those projects could present.
Much like The Hobbit trilogy had a moment where Elijah Wood’s Frodo started to read the memoir penned by Bilbo Baggins that told about his prequel adventure, there could be some sort of sequence at some point in the Fantastic Beasts movies that shows Harry, Ron, and Hermione connecting to these prequels somehow. That’s just as uncertain as a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film, but it’s the sort of thing that wouldn’t be terribly surprising. And if that opportunity should come to pass, here’s hoping it arrives at that right time for Rupert Grint to take part in bringing Ron Weasley back to the world.
