HBO Max's First Locked Down Trailer Has Anne Hathaway And Chiwotel Ejiofor Planning A Heist During Quarantine

In the film, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel play a couple Linda and Paxton living in London, dealing with being locked down together during the quarantine. A mix of high drama and relatable laughs ensue as the couple deal with the pressures of working from home from their respective employers. So, things become desperate following Paxton being furloughed and Linda suffering a moral crossroads at her job. This leads to the couple plotting a jewelry heist during the quarantine. Take a look.