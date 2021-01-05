HBO Max's First Locked Down Trailer Has Anne Hathaway And Chiwotel Ejiofor Planning A Heist During Quarantine

Leave a Comment
The year 2021 has only begun, but quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to show up in new content. There are already films capitalizing on the ups and downs of everything from social distancing to mortality to working from home. One such film is Lockdown headlined by Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple struggling during the quarantine. Recently, the trailer for the timely film dropped online.
In the film, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel play a couple Linda and Paxton living in London, dealing with being locked down together during the quarantine. A mix of high drama and relatable laughs ensue as the couple deal with the pressures of working from home from their respective employers. So, things become desperate following Paxton being furloughed and Linda suffering a moral crossroads at her job. This leads to the couple plotting a jewelry heist during the quarantine. Take a look.
More to come...