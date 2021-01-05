Comments

Leave a Comment

trailers

HBO Max's First Locked Down Trailer Has Anne Hathaway And Chiwotel Ejiofor Planning A Heist During Quarantine

The year 2021 has only begun, but quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to show up in new content. There are already films capitalizing on the ups and downs of everything from social distancing to mortality to working from home. One such film is Lockdown headlined by Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple struggling during the quarantine. Recently, the trailer for the timely film dropped online.

In the film, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel play a couple Linda and Paxton living in London, dealing with being locked down together during the quarantine. A mix of high drama and relatable laughs ensue as the couple deal with the pressures of working from home from their respective employers. So, things become desperate following Paxton being furloughed and Linda suffering a moral crossroads at her job. This leads to the couple plotting a jewelry heist during the quarantine. Take a look.

More to come...

More From This Author
Locked Down 1h Locked Down Sydney Skubic
Stanley Tucci Explains Why It Was ‘Nice’ To Be Able To Reunite With Anne Hathaway For The Witches news 2M Stanley Tucci Explains Why It Was ‘Nice’ To Be Able To Reunite With Anne Hathaway For The Witches Jason Ingolfsland
Why Anne Hathaway Was Grateful When Matt Damon Started Complaining On Christopher Nolan's Interstellar news 2M Why Anne Hathaway Was Grateful When Matt Damon Started Complaining On Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Mad Max: Furiosa Jun 23, 2023 Mad Max: Furiosa Rating TBD
Avatar 2 Dec 16, 2022 Avatar 2 Rating TBD
Spellbound Nov 11, 2022 Spellbound Rating TBD
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Oct 7, 2022 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Rating TBD
Indiana Jones 5 Jul 29, 2022 Indiana Jones 5 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information