After Johnny Depp’s Team Calls Claims From Amber Heard A 'Hoax,' Libel Case Still Moving Forward

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard just came off a long year in court in London, where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his libel case regarding words claiming that he had assaulted Heard. The verdict decided on in early November was a major loss for Depp, not only because The Sun’s claims that referred to him as a “wife beater” was named "substantially true" by the ruling, but because it led to Warner Bros firing the actor from his role of Grindelwald in Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts. And the exes are nowhere close to being finished with their legal battles.