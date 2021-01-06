Comments

Leave a Comment

news

After Johnny Depp’s Team Calls Claims From Amber Heard A 'Hoax,' Libel Case Still Moving Forward

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard just came off a long year in court in London, where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his libel case regarding words claiming that he had assaulted Heard. The verdict decided on in early November was a major loss for Depp, not only because The Sun’s claims that referred to him as a “wife beater” was named "substantially true" by the ruling, but because it led to Warner Bros firing the actor from his role of Grindelwald in Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts. And the exes are nowhere close to being finished with their legal battles.

Amber Heard’s defamation case against Johnny Depp is seeking to move forward later this year in Virginia state court. This case will focus on a countersuit filed by Aquaman’s Mera actress regarding her claims that her ex-husband deployed social media bots against her, in direct violation of Virginia's Computer Crimes Act, in order to ruin her career. Heard believes that Depp interfered with endorsements and acting gigs meant to come her way after she made public claims about their marriage.

The case will be challenged by Johnny Depp and his team, namely his attorney Adam Waldman, who called Heard’s case a “hoax,” per the court documents (via THR). Back in 2019, Depp alleged that Heard’s team releasing pictures of her swollen face a “hoax” and used the phrasing again last year when discussing her claims of assault. Depp’s team claims that Heard lying about being a victim of domestic violence and part of the #MeToo movements are also grounds for Heard’s defamation case. The Virginia state court has already rejected his bid for immunity over these “hoax” statements.

The most recent libel case had Johnny Depp challenging The Sun’s claims about alleged domestic violence in their relationship and it was not ruled in his favor. Due to the court’s decision, Depp has already been replaced in his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts. Hannibal and Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as the saga's villain across from Jude Law’s younger Dumbledore continues with its third installment.

Johnny Depp was in the middle of filming Fantastic Beasts 3 when the ruling was made, having reportedly only filmed one scene before being removed from the project. The actor apparently did leave the Warner Bros project with the full salary he’d been granted for the film. That paycheck may be eaten up in legal fees if Amber Heard wins this upcoming case, where she’s asked for $100 million in damages.

Amber Heard recently finished reshoots on Zack Snyder’s Justice League which is expected to hit HBO Max in the first half of this year. The third Fantastic Beasts movie is still filming and scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

Up Next

After Struggling In Court With Johnny Depp In 2020, Amber Heard Shares Her Advice For 2021
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3 news 2w Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3 Carlie Hoke
Aquaman’s Amber Heard Opens Up About Snyder Cut Reshoots After Wrapping news 3w Aquaman’s Amber Heard Opens Up About Snyder Cut Reshoots After Wrapping Corey Chichizola
How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Had Hoped Johnny Depp Could Make A Cameo news 3w How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Had Hoped Johnny Depp Could Make A Cameo Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
No Country for Old Men Nov 8, 2007 No Country for Old Men Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Star Wars: The High Republic: 3 Awesome Deep Dive Easter Eggs And References To The Existing Franchise TBD Star Wars: The High Republic: 3 Awesome Deep Dive Easter Eggs And References To The Existing Franchise Rating TBD
America Chavez: Everything You Need To Know About The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Character TBD America Chavez: Everything You Need To Know About The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Character Rating TBD
Vikings Creator Reveals How He Knew [Spoiler]’s Return Ahead Of Series Ending Would Work TBD Vikings Creator Reveals How He Knew [Spoiler]’s Return Ahead Of Series Ending Would Work Rating TBD
David Spade Explains Exactly Why He Thinks Doing Movies For Netflix Is So Important TBD David Spade Explains Exactly Why He Thinks Doing Movies For Netflix Is So Important Rating TBD
Chicago P.D. Showrunner Explains The 'Catalyst' For Upton And Halstead's Relationship Status In 2021 TBD Chicago P.D. Showrunner Explains The 'Catalyst' For Upton And Halstead's Relationship Status In 2021 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information