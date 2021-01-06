After Johnny Depp’s Team Calls Claims From Amber Heard A 'Hoax,' Lawsuit Still Gearing Up

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard just came off a long year in court in London, where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his libel case regarding words claiming that he had assaulted Heard. The verdict decided on in early November was a major loss for Depp, not only because it led to a victor for The Sun, but also because it led the actor to lose his role of Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts. And the exes are nowhere close to being finished with their own legal battle.