Justice League’s Zack Snyder Reveals The Marvel Movie He’d Like To Make

For those unfamiliar, Elektra Lives Again is a spinoff of the Daredevil comics that was released back in 1990. It follows the title character's resurrection following her murder at the hands of the villainous Bullseye. It's a deep look into the psyche of Matt Murdock, while also being one of the most iconic stories about Elektra. It would be awesome to see this played out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there's no telling if/when Matt Murdock will finally appear on the big screen.