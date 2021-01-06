Justice League’s Zack Snyder Reveals The Marvel Movie He’d Like To Make

Leave a Comment
Zack Snyder is a filmmaker who is known for his unique vision, and take on epic stories. Over the past few years his name has become synonymous with work within the DC Extended Universe, especially with the upcoming release of Justice League's Snyder Cut. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, plenty of artists have worked for both DC and Marvel, including James Gunn. And it turns out that Snyder has a Marvel story he might be interest in bringing to the big screen.
It's no secret that Zack Snyder is a comic book fan. This enthusiasm for the genre brought the Watchmen movie to life, as well as his trio of DCEU blockbusters. The filmmaker is currently hard at work with reshoots and editing for the Snyder Cut, but some fans are hoping he might pivot over to Marvel after bringing that long-awaited project to HBO Max. He was recently asked about what type of story could bring him to the MCU, to which Snyder said:
I would choose Elektra Lives Again. Do you know that Frank Miller comic book? It’s a graphic novel about Elektra. Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it’s really cool and weird…It’s just cool, and beautiful. That’s what I would do. No one cares, but that’s what I would do.
I think there are plenty of comic book fans and moviegoers alike who do actually care. Because seeing Zack Snyder in the MCU bringing Daredevil and Elektra to life would definitely be an exciting concept. This is especially true since the director wants to bring a very specific story to life, if he were given the chance to make his Marvel debut.
Zack Snyder's comments about Elektra Lives Again comes to us thanks to his recent appearance on Comic Book Debate. While speaking about his tenure working in the DCEU on movies like Batman v Superman and Justice League, the conversation eventually turned over to Marvel. And while there's no indication that Disney is bringing Snyder into that shared universe, there is one story in particular that he's interested in.
For those unfamiliar, Elektra Lives Again is a spinoff of the Daredevil comics that was released back in 1990. It follows the title character's resurrection following her murder at the hands of the villainous Bullseye. It's a deep look into the psyche of Matt Murdock, while also being one of the most iconic stories about Elektra. It would be awesome to see this played out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there's no telling if/when Matt Murdock will finally appear on the big screen.
Hardcore Marvel fans will know that technically a version of both Daredevil and Elektra live within the official MCU canon. Netflix produced three season of Daredevil before the show was cancelled, while the pair of characters also appeared in the Defenders miniseries event. Netflix's Marvel heroes never made their way to the big screen, and it's currently unclear if the studio would recast or bring back the same talent if the Man Without Fear is utilized.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, 2021, while Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.