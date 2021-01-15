First Look At Mortal Kombat Reboot Is Packed With Martial Arts Action And Cool Powers

So now that we have these pictures covered, what exactly can we expect from the Mortal Kombat reboot story-wise? Well, the plot involves Cole Young, a brand-new character created for the movie who Simon McQuoid described as a “washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion,” and his journey to learn about his heritage. This journey will see him crossing paths with many of the established Mortal Kombat characters, some of whom will aid him, while others will hunt him down. It all leads to a high-stakes martial arts tournament being held to vanquish the enemies from Outworld.