Leslie Odom Jr. Explains How Hamilton’s Early Disney+ Release Was Cool, But Inconvenient For Its Stars

For those who can’t afford Broadway, the film version of Hamilton was released on Disney+ in July 2020. It was a huge hit, bringing some musical light to an otherwise sad time in everyone’s life. While we have been seeing delays galore since COVID, Hamilton was actually pushed up a full year due to the pandemic and shifted from a theatrical release to a streaming one. While all of us were stuck at home binge watching anything we could get our hands on, this was a huge morale booster. That said, while we may have loved the early content, it was less than ideal for the actors. Leslie Odom Jr., who plays Hamilton foil character Aaron Burr, explained why the early release was a little underwhelming for him.