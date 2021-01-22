Thor: Love And Thunder, An Updated Cast List

Natalie Portman

Jane Foster was a key character in the first two Thor movies, both as the God of Thunder’s love interest and with her astrophysics research helping peel back the layers of the MCU’s cosmic mysteries. However, when Thor: Ragnarok rolled around, we learned that she and Thor had broken up, and it was unclear if we’d ever see Jane again. Well, Natalie Portman is reprising the character for Thor: Love and Thunder, and following in her comic book counterpart’s footsteps, she’ll transform into The Mighty Thor. No information has been revealed yet about how this happens, but her powers won’t be identical to what Thor Odinson is capable of. It also hasn’t been clarified if Portman’s Jane is going cancer treatment like the Jane in the comics was when she became a superhero.