Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Star Is Hoping For A Role In The Sequel

Of the many special additions to Spider-Man's cinematic legacy made by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, what the movie does with Doctor Octopus is easily one of the best. Fans had never seen a female version of the beloved villain before, and the reveal of Olivia Octavius was a remarkable surprise. Unfortunately, if you're hoping that the character is going to be back for the developing sequel, you're going to have still keep your fingers crossed for now, as apparently actress Kathryn Hahn has not yet heard anything about the untitled Into The Spider-Verse 2.