A Brand New Theme Park Just Had Its Construction Plans Stopped, And Not For The Reason You Think

The global pandemic has been a nightmare for just about any business that doesn't require you to simply stay at home and order things. The movie industry is still waiting to really release movies again at any sort of scale. And many of the world's most popular theme parks are still closed down. Theme park construction has also been significantly slowed, but one new project, a major theme park resort being built in the U.K., just stopped completely before it has even gotten started, though in this case it has nothing to do with COVID-19. It's actually all because of a spider.