Star Wars Fan Edits Droids And Stormtroopers Into Daily Footage, And Mark Hamill Approves

Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Plenty of kids grew up imagining what it'd be like to be a Jedi, or to do battle with Stormtroopers. One fan recently added droids and other Star Wars iconography to daily footage, and Luke Skywalker Mark Hamill actor seems to approve.
In the years since George Lucas' changed the film world with Star Wars: A New Hope, audiences have imagined themselves within the story. That dedication has resulted in plenty of merchandise, as well as a full theme park experience with Galaxy's Edge. One graphic designer recently went viral for adding things like Stormtroopers and TIE Fighters to his commute. The clip eventually passed by Mark Hamill, who shared with to his droves of fans. Check it out.
I mean, how cool is that? It really looks like Star Wars iconography is living amongst us, a concept that hardcore fans would go to the Dark Side for. And it even impressed Mark Hamill, who shared it with his many followers on social media.
Mark Hamill's repost and accompanying joke are found on the actor's personal Twitter page, which has a whopping 4.4 million followers. The original footage reportedly comes from graphic designer Vladislav Ivano, who added Star Wars iconography to video featuring the empty streets of Moscow. The results really pay off as far as quality goes, especially as Lucasfilm's millions weren't there to help aid the illusion.
In the clip's short but exciting runtime, there are a number of iconic Star Wars figures scattered throughout footage of the real world. This video focuses exclusively on equipment associated with the Galactic Empire. There's a hulking AT-ST, with plenty of Stormtroopers. Additionally there are TIE Fighters, some astromech droids, and even the speeder bikes that were made most famous in Return of the Jedi.
While the Skywalker Saga ended with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm is showing no signs of slowing down. The galaxy far, far away recently began expanding on Disney+ through live-action shows like The Mandalorian. And aside from a number of other limited series coming down the line, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is developing a Rogue Squadron movie for the big screen.
As for Mark Hamill, he most recently reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in both The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.