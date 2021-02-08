Stand By Me: Why Stephen King's The Body Should Be The Next Story To Be Adapted For A TV Show

It’s A Great Coming-Of-Age Story With Horror Elements

While Stephen King is known to be the king of horror, considering he has come out with some of the best stories out there, The Body is different in the way that it has horror elements but it’s not necessarily horror-focused. The real joy of The Body is the journey it takes to get to those horror elements.

The story revolves around a group of young boys, just barely in the beginning years of their teens, who try to find a body in the woods because it “excites them” and they see it sort of as a rite of passage. If they find it, they can take the fame for discovering the missing person. But, over their journey, they start to truly discover the difference between what is real and not, and what they have made into bigger deals within their own mind, rather than what reality has given them. They start to grow-up and see the world for what it really is.

It’s almost like the movie paints a picture of the beauty of childhood innocence, and that’s something I think every audience deserves to see.