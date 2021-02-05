Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan Plead To Be In Trolls For His Daughters, Only To Spend An Outrageous Amount When The Movie Came Out

Leave a Comment
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many anticipated films were forced into going the streaming route. One of those films was Trolls World Tour. The animated film featured Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan in a small, but pivotal role. His inclusion in Trolls World Tour has led to hilarious story about how he pleaded to be in the sequel, only to pay an outrageous amount for it.
As part of the Trolls World Tour ensemble, Jamie Dornan played the bounty-hunting Smoot Jazz troll, Chaz, with his scenes being some of the animated film’s highlights. Recently, the actor went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his latest film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar , before the conversation turned to his role in Trolls World Tour. Dornan spoke on how he and his daughter were hyped for the Trolls sequel arriving on VOD after pleading to be in the film. As Dornan recalled:
So, this is what happened. You know the countdown two weeks out [from Trolls World Tour] where I constantly tell ‘em, you know I did it for them, I basically pleaded with Universal just to put me in the picture. And so, I was like, ‘It’s coming out in two weeks, guys, daddy’s going to be in this movie.’ ‘It’s coming out next week, guys.’ ‘It’s coming out in three days!’ ‘It’s coming out tomorrow.’ So excited, like pandemonium excitement in the house. And then it comes out and I’m like, ‘OK I guess I’ll buy it on iTunes or whatever.’ It’s like 17 pounds, that’s like 25 dollars
After buying Trolls World Tour on iTunes, Jamie Dornan decided to buy the animated film a few more times for his daughters. But after so many purchases, the actor found out an unexpected advantage of being in the film from his agent. The actor continued:
So, I’m like, ‘Wow, OK,’ buy it, you know they want it. You only get it for 24 hours, the next day they’re like, ‘Hey we want to watch Trolls again!’ I’m like, ‘Oh, sure.’ I’m gonna have to buy it again. I think I bought it 4 or 5 times! After like a week I got in touch with my agent who was like, ‘Oh, by the way, Universal says there’s a code that you use whenever you want to watch Trolls [World Tour]. I was like, ‘Oh great. I’ve already spent like $300.’
Hearing Jamie Dornan’s outrageous story pointed out how even the actors sometimes miss out on the benefits of a “freebie.” Dorman was just a typical dad trying to win favor with his children. Plus, who hasn’t spent a large amount of money trying to make their kids happy? Like other Hollywood players (and parents, in general), the actor isn’t above having his family not really care about his profession unless it’s something everyone can participate in or enjoy. If you want to watch Dornan as Chaz, you can check out Trolls World Tour on Hulu, Peacock, Vudu and Prime Video.