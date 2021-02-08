Jurassic World's Twitter Just Shared A Perfect John Williams Birthday Tweet, And Is Anybody Else Crying?

Leave a Comment
Iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg changed the film world multiple times over his career, including his work on Jurassic Park. New visual effects were debuted, and the dinosaur property has continued to entertain audiences for decades. The Jurassic World trilogy will come to an end with Colin Trevorrow's Dominion, which will also feature the return of the original trio of heroes. The franchise's official social media just wished composer John Williams a happy birthday, and now I'm emotional.
John Williams is a legend in the film world, with his work helping to bring projects like Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Harry Potter to life. He notably wrote Jurassic Park's iconic theme song, which has been passed down by generations of moviegoers, and adopted into theme park attractions and the Jurassic World movies. As today is Williams' birthday, the franchise's social media took the time to post a message that might get you misty eyed. Check it out.
While the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have both contained plenty of awesome film moments, the clip above is arguably the most iconic of the entire property. In it we see the true magic of the park for the first time, with John Williams' iconic score helping to elevate the moment and make it a beloved piece of theatrical history.
The above video that was shared on Jurassic World's Twitter come from the 1993 original Jurassic Park movie, and features the talents of Sam Neill and Laura Dern-- both of whom will be reprising their roles for Jurassic World: Dominion. Their characters Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler are seeing resurrected dinosaurs in their glory for the first time, and John Williams' iconic song highlights the magic and wonder of their reaction.
John Williams also wrote the music for The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg's 1996 sequel. Since then other composers have handled the franchise's score, although Williams' iconic theme song always makes its way into each new installment. And it's for this reason that Jurassic World's social media wished the 89 year-old legend a very happy birthday.
The theme song for Jurassic Park is just one of the many iconic music moments that John Williams has brought us over the years. His work on the Star Wars franchise is similarly iconic, as there are a number of beloved recurring melodies that appear in each installment in the galaxy far, far away. The same can also be said for Harry Potter, Superman, and Jaws.
Jurassic World: Dominion will no doubt contain John Williams' theme song, as it brings the six-film narrative to a close. Colin Trevorrow and the cast/crew wrapped the blockbuster after a long shooting schedule and countless COVID tests. The OG trio of stars are uniting with the new cast, as they deal with a world were dinosaurs and humans are living together.
We here at CinemaBlend wish the talented John Williams a very happy birthday as well. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.