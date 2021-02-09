Tom Holland Is Doing Interviews Pantsless During The Pandemic And I Can’t Get Enough

The world of the pandemic has changed a lot of things. The way most of us live our lives on a daily basis has changed, perhaps in small ways, but perhaps in major ways. First and foremost, the situation has meant that many things that we all used to do in person are now being handled virtually, and that, in turn, has meant that wardrobe rules are significantly looser than they would normally be. So much so that even pants have become optional. We've heard, and frequently seen, many celebrities embrace the new no-pants lifestyle, and it turns out Tom Holland is one of the pantsless these days.