Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How F9 Pulled Off The Craziest Stunt From The Super Bowl Trailer

F9 cast on poster

Another Super Bowl has come and gone, but this year’s big game looked a lot different from the gridiron showdowns of past years. I’m not talking about the game itself but the TV spots for movies that typically accompany the event. While they were scarce, we did get a new spot from F9, which showcased Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his “family,” as they do battle with Dom’s half brother, Jakob. Of course, the spot also included an insane moment that saw a car slide through a building and then into a truck. Did I mention the car was on its side, too? It was a crazy moment to say the least and, now, we know how the Fast & Furious filmmakers pulled it off.

After the release of the F9 Super Bowl spot, the film’s director, Justin Lin, decided to give fans a peek behind the curtain to show how they pulled off that crazy stunt. Lin took to Twitter to show off some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot and, as you would imagine, it required quite a bit of preparation. Check it out for yourself down below:

You read that right. Justin Lin says it took eight months to prepare for that four-second sequence. Not only that, but the filmmakers also destroyed three cars in the process. Needless to say, Lin and his collaborators are dedicated to their craft and know just how to keep audiences thrilled.

The Fast & Furious franchise has delivered plenty of extreme stunts over the years, with the spectacle seemingly getting more intense as time goes on. Many likely remember the skydiving cars sequence from Furious 7, and let’s not forget the submarine scene from The Fate of the Furious. Still, the producers do try to keep safety in mind and have shut down stunts for being too dangerous.

While many enjoy the spectacle of the Fast & Furious franchise, many have also come to love the characters, and it seems there will be some interesting developments on that front. As mentioned, the film will introduce Dom’s brother, Jakob, who seems set to give his brother and his allies plenty of problems, especially since he’s teaming up with slick villain Cypher.

And of course, fans can also look forward to the long hoped-for return of Han Lue, who has somehow returned from the dead. His resurrection seemed like a long shot, but Vin Diesel and the producers seem to have understood how important it was to get “Justice for Han.”

There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to F9 and, after that insane Super Bowl trailer, fans are likely even more pumped to see it. Let’s just hope we’ll be able to see it on the big screen sooner rather than later.

F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

Up Next

Did Fast And Furious 9’s Big Game Trailer Feature Another Tokyo Drift Character?
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Timothee Chalamet Plays Edward Scissorhands' Son For Super Bowl Ad, And The Wait For The Reboot Begins news 2d Timothee Chalamet Plays Edward Scissorhands' Son For Super Bowl Ad, And The Wait For The Reboot Begins Eric Eisenberg
The Fast And Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Cranks The Destruction Way, Way Up news 2d The Fast And Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Cranks The Destruction Way, Way Up Eric Eisenberg
Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Dropped A Brand New Peek At The DC Epic For The Super Bowl news 2d Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Dropped A Brand New Peek At The DC Epic For The Super Bowl Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Dara of Jasenovac Nov 25, 2020 Dara of Jasenovac Rating TBD
Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
The Mauritanian Feb 19, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Jul 9, 2021 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Rating TBD
Thor 4's Chris Hemsworth Just Keeps Getting Bigger, Much To The Frustration Of His Stunt Double TBD Thor 4's Chris Hemsworth Just Keeps Getting Bigger, Much To The Frustration Of His Stunt Double Rating TBD
What The Sopranos Cast Is Doing Now TBD What The Sopranos Cast Is Doing Now Rating TBD
The Tiger's Apprentice Feb 10, 2023 The Tiger's Apprentice Rating TBD
Sorry Spider-Man Fans, Tom Holland Just Ended The Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Casting Rumors TBD Sorry Spider-Man Fans, Tom Holland Just Ended The Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Casting Rumors Rating TBD
WandaVision’s Big Cameo Was Cool And All, But I’m Way More Curious About Billy And Tommy’s Weirdness TBD WandaVision’s Big Cameo Was Cool And All, But I’m Way More Curious About Billy And Tommy’s Weirdness Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information