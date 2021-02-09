How F9 Pulled Off The Craziest Stunt From The Super Bowl Trailer

Another Super Bowl has come and gone, but this year’s big game looked a lot different from the gridiron showdowns of past years. I’m not talking about the game itself but the TV spots for movies that typically accompany the event. While they were scarce, we did get a new spot from F9, which showcased Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his “family,” as they do battle with Dom’s half brother, Jakob. Of course, the spot also included an insane moment that saw a car slide through a building and then into a truck. Did I mention the car was on its side, too? It was a crazy moment to say the least and, now, we know how the Fast & Furious filmmakers pulled it off.